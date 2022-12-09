-- Fixed Posses + Crab Alliance interaction ending the combat too soon.
-- Fixed Cerbers dialog.
-- Fixed Early Access greeting text not scaling properly on super ultra-wide screens.
-- Fixed card Echo Shot damage staying thought the run.
-- Fixed map sometimes not loading correctly.
Hadean Tactics update for 9 December 2022
0.5.02
