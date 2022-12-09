Territory – Alpha 5.21 – Things

Added
- Added some warning notifications to tell you if you’re taking damage from hunger, thirst or other
- Upgrade sounds based on the type of item you’re repairing
- Built some cool alarm systems and placed some around the map. You will hear them.
- Started building out some new bridge and overhead highway map features
- Added new trippy tribal song making a total of 25 awesome pieces of music.
Fixed
- Player wasn’t triggering bear trap properly
- Gravel roads had no footsteps
Changed
- Improved repair sounds so it’s more based on the type of item you’re repairing
Changed files in this update