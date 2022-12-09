 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory update for 9 December 2022

Territory – Alpha 5.21 – Things

Share · View all patches · Build 10115033 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Added some warning notifications to tell you if you’re taking damage from hunger, thirst or other
  • Upgrade sounds based on the type of item you’re repairing
  • Built some cool alarm systems and placed some around the map. You will hear them.
  • Started building out some new bridge and overhead highway map features
  • Added new trippy tribal song making a total of 25 awesome pieces of music.

Fixed

  • Player wasn’t triggering bear trap properly
  • Gravel roads had no footsteps

Changed

  • Improved repair sounds so it’s more based on the type of item you’re repairing

Changed files in this update

Depot 2062941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link