Patch 1.207 is live

Thank you for helping identify significant bugs in the game. Logs provided by the community and feedback from players, help us fix many important issues that did not appear during our internal tests.

Patch changelog :

customers will now always prefer to go to the toilets inside before they have to go to the ones outside

smoke detectors will break less often (important - this only works on those bought after the patch)

fixed bug that you sometimes had to click several times to buy a certain tool

fixed that one chair had the wrong color after buying it

fixed lights: walls reflect less light and lamp reflections look better in windows

fixed bug where the player can target things that are not in the middle of the screen

customers will go to the nearest free table. Because of this, those at the top will always be less besieged

reduced frequency of tornadoes

reduced frequency of appearance of puddles

reduced frequency of footprints appearing under customers

reduced frequency of appearance of rats and cockroaches

We currently working on :

We managed to find the source of the problems with employees suddenly stop working. If anyone has encountered this problem in their current gameplay, please contact us via Steam or Discord and send us your save files

We are fixing the locked button to buy the 2nd floor, but it is hard without save files from gameplay. . If anyone has encountered this problem in their current gameplay, please contact us via Steam or Discord and send us your save files

We hope that we have managed to solve most of the problems, but we are ready to fix more. We also plan to further expand the game and add new content.

Thank you again for your trust, all this feedback and kind words that come to us from you.

We are always waiting for your messages so feel free to write to us on discord or in discussions on steam.

