Beyond The Wire Hotfix 1.1.1

Hey everyone,

We've been monitoring your feedback and have made some improvements to bot implementation and addressed a variety of other issues we've been seeing in this hotfix!

AI

New

Added bot combat distance settings for server owners

Aim precision at 100 meter distance

Forward visual detection range

Bot proximity detection range

Changes & Fixes

Improved bot navigation around deep water areas

Maps

Changes & Fixes

Passchendaele

Optimized Passchendaele spawns

Fixed an issue where bots would become inactive during last phase on Passchendaele Assault CEF vs GER & ANZ vs GER

Added vehicle spawns for the CEF Autocar to Passchendaele Assault 1915 GER vs CEF

Vimy Ridge

Fixed navigation mesh placement in certain locations to improve bot pathing

Optimized bot pathing to address an issue where groups of bots would become stuck in specific areas

Sechault

Fixed bot pathing to improve navigation around specific areas

Vieil Armand

Fixed bot pathing to improve navigation around specific areas

Optimization / General Fixes