Beyond The Wire Hotfix 1.1.1

Hey everyone,
We've been monitoring your feedback and have made some improvements to bot implementation and addressed a variety of other issues we've been seeing in this hotfix!
AI
New
- Added bot combat distance settings for server owners
- Aim precision at 100 meter distance
- Forward visual detection range
- Bot proximity detection range
Changes & Fixes
- Improved bot navigation around deep water areas
Maps
Changes & Fixes
Passchendaele
- Optimized Passchendaele spawns
- Fixed an issue where bots would become inactive during last phase on Passchendaele Assault CEF vs GER & ANZ vs GER
- Added vehicle spawns for the CEF Autocar to Passchendaele Assault 1915 GER vs CEF
Vimy Ridge
- Fixed navigation mesh placement in certain locations to improve bot pathing
- Optimized bot pathing to address an issue where groups of bots would become stuck in specific areas
Sechault
- Fixed bot pathing to improve navigation around specific areas
Vieil Armand
- Fixed bot pathing to improve navigation around specific areas
Optimization / General Fixes
- Added an additional check to the wave spawn ruleset to avoid an issue where players would repeatedly respawn at rally points unexpectedly
- Disabled a sever log regarding bot navigation to reduce log spam
- Fixed a sever log regarding player collisions with certain objects to reduce log spam
- Fixed an issue where players were able to clip through walls of certain bunkers
Changed files in this update