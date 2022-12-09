 Skip to content

Beyond The Wire update for 9 December 2022

Beyond The Wire Hotfix 1.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

We've been monitoring your feedback and have made some improvements to bot implementation and addressed a variety of other issues we've been seeing in this hotfix!

AI

New
  • Added bot combat distance settings for server owners
  • Aim precision at 100 meter distance
  • Forward visual detection range
  • Bot proximity detection range
Changes & Fixes
  • Improved bot navigation around deep water areas

Maps

Changes & Fixes

Passchendaele

  • Optimized Passchendaele spawns
  • Fixed an issue where bots would become inactive during last phase on Passchendaele Assault CEF vs GER & ANZ vs GER
  • Added vehicle spawns for the CEF Autocar to Passchendaele Assault 1915 GER vs CEF

Vimy Ridge

  • Fixed navigation mesh placement in certain locations to improve bot pathing
  • Optimized bot pathing to address an issue where groups of bots would become stuck in specific areas

Sechault

  • Fixed bot pathing to improve navigation around specific areas

Vieil Armand

  • Fixed bot pathing to improve navigation around specific areas

Optimization / General Fixes

  • Added an additional check to the wave spawn ruleset to avoid an issue where players would repeatedly respawn at rally points unexpectedly
  • Disabled a sever log regarding bot navigation to reduce log spam
  • Fixed a sever log regarding player collisions with certain objects to reduce log spam
  • Fixed an issue where players were able to clip through walls of certain bunkers

