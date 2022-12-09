 Skip to content

After the Inferno update for 9 December 2022

After the Inferno 1.01

Very minor changes

  • Fixed some of the music so it doesn't stop when you scroll back.
  • Changed some minor text errors.
  • Added an additional thank you after finishing the game.
  • Updated intro logo.

Cheers, take care!

