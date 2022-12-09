 Skip to content

Salaryman Shi update for 9 December 2022

Version 2.0.0 is here!

Changelog Version 1.0.0 -> Version 2.0.0

  • Saturday and Sunday, exclusive to Missions
    All-new levels have been added to the Day Planner. They come with new graphics, music, enemies, gimmicks and a new-ish powerup!

  • Additional concept art
    A couple of new concept art pieces have been added! Beat the new missions to unlock them.

  • Additional translations
    Enjoy the game in many more languages! Many thanks to the translators, Gate, RaoulWB and JP for translating the game into Spanish, Italian and French respectively.

    • German
    • Spanish
    • French
    • Italian
    • Dutch

  • Fixes

    • Fixed Shiver's head's hitbox
    • Fixed off-screen mines exploding
    • Fixed bombs exploding prematurely
    • Fixed the bus not killing enemies
    • Fixed CEO's animation during ending
    • Fixed CEO talking to Shi while he's dead
    • Fixed throwables not breaking on ceilings
    • Fixed rooftop elevator going to wrong area
    • Fixed swimming near bottom breaking camera areas
    • Fixed players not switching in MP after Game Over
    • Fixed second player using wrong palette in <spoiler>

  • Tweaks

    • Tweaked minor graphics
    • Added a secret
    • Added a 3x scale option
    • Added a SFX volume slider
    • Added a hit impact graphic
    • Added more checkpoints in 5-4 (normal)
    • Added a skip for the Game Over animation

