Version 2.0.0 is here!

Changelog Version 1.0.0 -> Version 2.0.0
Saturday and Sunday, exclusive to Missions
All-new levels have been added to the Day Planner. They come with new graphics, music, enemies, gimmicks and a new-ish powerup!
Additional concept art
A couple of new concept art pieces have been added! Beat the new missions to unlock them.
Additional translations
Enjoy the game in many more languages! Many thanks to the translators, Gate, RaoulWB and JP for translating the game into Spanish, Italian and French respectively.
- German
- Spanish
- French
- Italian
- Dutch
Fixes
- Fixed Shiver's head's hitbox
- Fixed off-screen mines exploding
- Fixed bombs exploding prematurely
- Fixed the bus not killing enemies
- Fixed CEO's animation during ending
- Fixed CEO talking to Shi while he's dead
- Fixed throwables not breaking on ceilings
- Fixed rooftop elevator going to wrong area
- Fixed swimming near bottom breaking camera areas
- Fixed players not switching in MP after Game Over
- Fixed second player using wrong palette in <spoiler>
Tweaks
- Tweaked minor graphics
- Added a secret
- Added a 3x scale option
- Added a SFX volume slider
- Added a hit impact graphic
- Added more checkpoints in 5-4 (normal)
- Added a skip for the Game Over animation
