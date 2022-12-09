Version 2.0.0 is here!

Saturday and Sunday, exclusive to Missions

All-new levels have been added to the Day Planner. They come with new graphics, music, enemies, gimmicks and a new-ish powerup!

Additional concept art

A couple of new concept art pieces have been added! Beat the new missions to unlock them.

Additional translations

Enjoy the game in many more languages! Many thanks to the translators, Gate, RaoulWB and JP for translating the game into Spanish, Italian and French respectively. German

Spanish

French

Italian

Dutch

Fixes Fixed Shiver's head's hitbox

Fixed off-screen mines exploding

Fixed bombs exploding prematurely

Fixed the bus not killing enemies

Fixed CEO's animation during ending

Fixed CEO talking to Shi while he's dead

Fixed throwables not breaking on ceilings

Fixed rooftop elevator going to wrong area

Fixed swimming near bottom breaking camera areas

Fixed players not switching in MP after Game Over

Fixed second player using wrong palette in <spoiler>