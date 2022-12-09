 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TRAIL OUT update for 9 December 2022

A minor fix of Xtreme Stunts!

Share · View all patches · Build 10114593 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A minor fix of Xtreme Stunts!

  • Custom music is found in the main menu too (Options)
  • Custom music has no limit on the file count
  • Fixed default looping music
  • Fixed new cross map
  • Fixed enemy's markers in Photomode

Changed files in this update

Depot 1664221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link