Oblivion Override is Out Now! Here's Everything About the Game

Hi Adventurers,

We really appreciate your attention and continuous support over the past months, and we are very happy to announce that our indie title, Oblivion Override, is now released on Steam!

Since last year’s beta test to the Next Fest demo playtest, we would like to thank the community, especially players from our official Discord for constantly providing feedback and suggestions. Hopefully, this Early Access version will be able to meet up with your expectations.

Although Oblivion Override is released as an Early Access, we have invested the most effort in the amount of playable content. We hope the game will be able to gain recognition from the player community for its core combat experience. The primary goal is to try our best to create a game genuinely interesting and replayable rather than filled with irrelevant flashy content.

In the coming period of time, we will continue to polish and update the game based on players' feedback from the community. We also welcome every player to join our discord channel and engage in discussions. Our team members will be in touch with you if you need help or support.

Besides, we have posted a series of dev logs in the past to help our players gain a deeper understanding of Oblivion Override. Don't forget to check out:

Humble Mill Team

2023.06.14