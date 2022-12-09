- Updated arabic language to include new objects
- Coins bag now hold 200xp instead of 100xp
- Fixed indicator icon showing up during a frame when chest appear
- Players no longer shoot when sheriffs are coming
Bounty of One update for 9 December 2022
Hotfix 0.13 (1) Arabic updated + small fixes
