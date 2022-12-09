 Skip to content

Bounty of One update for 9 December 2022

Hotfix 0.13 (1) Arabic updated + small fixes

Build 10114371

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated arabic language to include new objects
  • Coins bag now hold 200xp instead of 100xp
  • Fixed indicator icon showing up during a frame when chest appear
  • Players no longer shoot when sheriffs are coming

