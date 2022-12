Share · View all patches · Build 10114312 · Last edited 9 December 2022 – 12:52:07 UTC by Wendy



"My sword mourns you already."

– Horus Aximand

Event reinforcements! Unleashed as part of the second wave, Bjorn of the Space Wolves leaps into battle, leading his packs into the midst of the Sons of Horus formations! Horus Aximand is forced to join the fight as Space Wolves converge on his position aboard the Vengeful Spirit.

The Battle of Trisolian continues! Take part and fight for your chosen reward!