Early Access Update 1 - Fixes & Improvements

Patch Notes (0.15.8 -> 0.15.11)
Bugfixes
- Send away humbies is cleaning up their current activities properly (Solves the bug where the feeding pile has meat on it but nobody dares to eat it. Likely also solves other rare bugs)
- Proper initialization of guards (when a guard is being employed and instantly has a target to freeze, the guard was stuck)
- employment abilities (hauling post's carry capacity) didn't upgrade employed workers when the building was upgraded
- Outline state fixes
- Fixed some broken savegames (related to workers sitting on a PC). You should be able to load these broken savegames now 🙂 (if not, please send us the savegame file)
- Pause handler when opening Docking Hero in-game prevented game speed changes by the player
Improvements
- Pressing Escape on the world map closes the world map rather than opening the in-game menu
- Localization: There were some wrong languages for certain translations. (If you find more texts translated to the wrong language, please let us know)
- Several Audio adjustments
Visual Improvements
- Humbie Level 2 has yellow liquid in his "hat"
- Outlines of some walls didn't have proper outlines
- Double-wall Z-fighting fixed - now only the one correct wall is displayed
- Tree nursery animation fixes
- Resource threshold slider (refill / take out) in Resource Processor's info box is more prominent now
- Cooking Pot and Grill has a better IK setup (hand is attached to spoon)
- "Next Power Grid" Button in HUD is properly placed on every resolution
- after loading a game, the power grid HUD was in a visually broken state
- Visuals for PC III and PC IV improved/replaced
