 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cyphers Game VR update for 9 December 2022

Patch 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10113741 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.1 includes the following changes:

  • Added support for the following languages: Spanish, German, Italian, French, Chinese, Japanese, Uzbek, Ukrainian, Russian
  • Added subtitles
  • Minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1978471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link