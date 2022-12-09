 Skip to content

Squirrelmageddon! update for 9 December 2022

v1.07.26 - Hotfixes 2

Build 10113600 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Was going to record an update video and noticed some glaring issues...

  • audio fix 2 (oops pitch value wrong)
  • Specimen Observation Lap map 'pit' squirrel climbing fixes
  • Sanctuary map van mesh collisions changed to complex

