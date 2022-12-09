 Skip to content

Hellish Quart update for 9 December 2022

Hotfix 2022.12.09.0

Build 10113559 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIX:

  • Isabella: Fixed a bug where her visual representation of the sword was "floating", so the rendered sword model was not exactly where it really was according to physics. This bug did not change the outcome of the fight, but often it looked like the sword missed, where it actually hit.
  • Samuel: fixed a bug with incorrect attack triggering after a Push
  • Samuel: Fixed the flesh penetration distance on thrust
  • Fixed some IK issues when blades penetrate the body on thrust in general

TWEAK:

  • Castle arena: The camera doesn't zoom out as far at the end of a fight to avoid going into environment geometry

