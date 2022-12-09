Farmer's Dynasty - Hotfix to 1.06a

Hello!
We have a small hotfix for the building reset function.
Fixed
- Random house repair quests don't work properly for houses with a wooden porch. The porch blocks a part. An example a house like Becky's farm, (The Haywagon quest).
