 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Farmer's Dynasty update for 9 December 2022

Farmer's Dynasty - Hotfix to 1.06a

Share · View all patches · Build 10113367 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

We have a small hotfix for the building reset function.

Fixed
  • Random house repair quests don't work properly for houses with a wooden porch. The porch blocks a part. An example a house like Becky's farm, (The Haywagon quest).

Changed files in this update

Farmer's Dynasty Content Depot 678901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link