The Tales of Imjin War update for 9 December 2022

December 9, 2022 Update

December 9, 2022 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Changed to get 900 initial coins when creating a new save file.
  • Placed a destructible food box at the Busanjin Stage -Busanpo Dock area.
  • Added a function to exit the menu of Traning Ground, Apothecary, Mercery, Blacksmith, Memorial Hall and Hwalbindang HQ when pressing “ESC” key.
  • Reduced Dueoksini’s super armor by 1 level.
  • Reduced the duration of the Swordsman’s skill “Water Blade” to 10 seconds from 15 seconds.
  • Changed the required material for the Pyean Necklace from Jiqwisimhwa’s Love to Jigwisimhwa’s Sorrow.
  • Improved the Fighter's airborne grab attack to make grabbing easier.
  • Added an effect to increase attack speed by 10% when the Fighter uses the skill “Stone Skin”.
  • Increased attack power and improved attack activity for Hodudongja and Songgwadongja, summons from the Archer’s skill “Summon Tree Guards”.
  • Improved the Archer’s arrow attack to knock back enemies a bit more.
  • Increased the attribute defense of all enemies except the bosses.
  • Modified the tutorial description of “Score and HP Bonus”.
  • Improved function to configure keys at the Control tab of the Settings page. Due to this change, all configured keys will be initialized.

