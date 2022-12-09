December 9, 2022 Update

Changes
- Changed to get 900 initial coins when creating a new save file.
- Placed a destructible food box at the Busanjin Stage -Busanpo Dock area.
- Added a function to exit the menu of Traning Ground, Apothecary, Mercery, Blacksmith, Memorial Hall and Hwalbindang HQ when pressing “ESC” key.
- Reduced Dueoksini’s super armor by 1 level.
- Reduced the duration of the Swordsman’s skill “Water Blade” to 10 seconds from 15 seconds.
- Changed the required material for the Pyean Necklace from Jiqwisimhwa’s Love to Jigwisimhwa’s Sorrow.
- Improved the Fighter's airborne grab attack to make grabbing easier.
- Added an effect to increase attack speed by 10% when the Fighter uses the skill “Stone Skin”.
- Increased attack power and improved attack activity for Hodudongja and Songgwadongja, summons from the Archer’s skill “Summon Tree Guards”.
- Improved the Archer’s arrow attack to knock back enemies a bit more.
- Increased the attribute defense of all enemies except the bosses.
- Modified the tutorial description of “Score and HP Bonus”.
- Improved function to configure keys at the Control tab of the Settings page. Due to this change, all configured keys will be initialized.
Changed files in this update