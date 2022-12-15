VOIDCRISIS PATCH Updates for Version 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10113200 · Last edited 15 December 2022 – 04:09:15 UTC by Wendy

■V1.0.6 Updates

[New Features]

Display room information

It can display applicable rooms and the number of rooms that can be invaded on each interface.

The display of the game image can be adjusted under “Settings”.

ON



OFF



The option of additionally going back to the mode selection interface in the project is set.

The archiving under single-player mode will not be abandoned actually in the game.

[Problem Processing]

Correct the “Title Storage” error

The error of “Tittle Storage” connected to “Epic Online Services” under a specific environment was corrected.

Correct other problems

Other small problems were corrected.