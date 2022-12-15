 Skip to content

VOIDCRISIS update for 15 December 2022

VOIDCRISIS PATCH Updates for Version 1.0.6

Last edited by Wendy

■V1.0.6 Updates

[New Features]

Display room information

It can display applicable rooms and the number of rooms that can be invaded on each interface.

The display of the game image can be adjusted under “Settings”.

ON

OFF

The option of additionally going back to the mode selection interface in the project is set.

The archiving under single-player mode will not be abandoned actually in the game.

[Problem Processing]

Correct the “Title Storage” error

The error of “Tittle Storage” connected to “Epic Online Services” under a specific environment was corrected.

Correct other problems

Other small problems were corrected.

