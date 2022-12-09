 Skip to content

PIGROMANCE update for 9 December 2022

Early Access 0.6.04 Update notice

Share · View all patches · Build 10113141 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PIGROMANCE has been updated to 0.6.04

[Update List]

  • We fixed some fatal bugs in 0.6.03 version.
  • Some cinematic scenes has problem. So we fixed.
  • Some existed bugs has been fixed

We will continuously update our game.
Thank You.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1362121
  • Loading history…
