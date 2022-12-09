 Skip to content

Race Day Rampage: Streamer Edition update for 9 December 2022

Build 1.1.1 310 Live now!

Build 10113122 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • [UPDATE] Leaderboards iteration; including weekly (archived and active) & seasonal.
  • [UPDATE] Personal entries in leaderboards are highlighted
  • [UPDATE] Leaderboards will jump to user rank
  • [UPDATE] 'Fix' for finishing times - now uses 'gun-time' instead.
  • [UPDATE] Some leaderboard code updates
  • [UPDATE] Start for better obstacle debris / particles for HayBale, StopSign etc.
  • [UPDATE] Emergency pack cars have additional lighting flares :)
  • [FIX] Fallback to hide email addresses from leaderboards
  • [FIX] Emoji username fallback - set to No Username*
  • [FIX] Fix for incorrect finish positions. Note; there might be another one...
  • [FIX] Fixed issue where GuestPlayers could send incorrect leaderboard data
  • [FIX] Fix for rotation issue in track editor - where objects could be placed at incorrect values
  • [FIX] Fixed issue where cars could try to destroy a non-existing vehicle powerup.
  • [FIX] Fixed shadow issue when rotating over oil
  • [FIX] Fixed charge effect issue when rotating over oil
  • [FIX] Fixed issue when scrolling leaderboards when loading
  • [FIX] Fixed issue where destroyed cars spawned at incorrect position after crashing into the rollertrap
  • [FIX] Fixed track editor boundaries not working when rotated
  • [FIX] FIxed issue where usernames were adjusted when checking for profanity
  • [FIX] Fixed issue where level was not correctly updated in the Cars panel
  • [FIX] Patch/fallback for RedFractilis' impossible skin select ;)
  • [FIX] Temporarily disabled Mute All button in settings to avoid confusion until auto toggle for other buttons is fixed.
  • [FIX] Fixed issue where muted music (and other channels) weren't correctly set - resulting in music turned on after Race Championship results.

