- [UPDATE] Leaderboards iteration; including weekly (archived and active) & seasonal.
- [UPDATE] Personal entries in leaderboards are highlighted
- [UPDATE] Leaderboards will jump to user rank
- [UPDATE] 'Fix' for finishing times - now uses 'gun-time' instead.
- [UPDATE] Some leaderboard code updates
- [UPDATE] Start for better obstacle debris / particles for HayBale, StopSign etc.
- [UPDATE] Emergency pack cars have additional lighting flares :)
- [FIX] Fallback to hide email addresses from leaderboards
- [FIX] Emoji username fallback - set to No Username*
- [FIX] Fix for incorrect finish positions. Note; there might be another one...
- [FIX] Fixed issue where GuestPlayers could send incorrect leaderboard data
- [FIX] Fix for rotation issue in track editor - where objects could be placed at incorrect values
- [FIX] Fixed issue where cars could try to destroy a non-existing vehicle powerup.
- [FIX] Fixed shadow issue when rotating over oil
- [FIX] Fixed charge effect issue when rotating over oil
- [FIX] Fixed issue when scrolling leaderboards when loading
- [FIX] Fixed issue where destroyed cars spawned at incorrect position after crashing into the rollertrap
- [FIX] Fixed track editor boundaries not working when rotated
- [FIX] FIxed issue where usernames were adjusted when checking for profanity
- [FIX] Fixed issue where level was not correctly updated in the Cars panel
- [FIX] Patch/fallback for RedFractilis' impossible skin select ;)
- [FIX] Temporarily disabled Mute All button in settings to avoid confusion until auto toggle for other buttons is fixed.
- [FIX] Fixed issue where muted music (and other channels) weren't correctly set - resulting in music turned on after Race Championship results.
Race Day Rampage: Streamer Edition update for 9 December 2022
Build 1.1.1 310 Live now!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update