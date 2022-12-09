Mutant Alley 2022.12-1 Out Now!

The last big MA update for this year is finally out!
Changelog:
- Bug fixed
- Performance Improvements
- Added couple mode
- Added couple fuck stage interaction (ATM)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The last big MA update for this year is finally out!
Changelog:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update