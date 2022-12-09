 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mutant Alley: Dinohazard update for 9 December 2022

Mutant Alley 2022.12-1 Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 10112706 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The last big MA update for this year is finally out!

Changelog:

  • Bug fixed
  • Performance Improvements
  • Added couple mode
  • Added couple fuck stage interaction (ATM)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1918032
  • Loading history…
Depot 1918033
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link