Version 1.2 Update

<UPDATE>
- The problem that AI does not use some cards and skills has been fixed.
I'm looking for more cards that they haven't using.
- The problem that AI used to use Into the Dark card only for a single troop has been fixed.
- The data organization process of while the game initializing was slightly optimized.
- Some card icons have been changed.
- Description of Enervation has been changed.
- Fixed an issue where detailed figures were not displayed in the troop tooltip.
- Changed the font size of some tooltips a little larger.
- UI adjustment is being made for Might And Magic update.
- Added outline to indicate day/night to phase dial.
- We're almost ready to release the Steam Workshop.
<BALANCING>
- Sniper : Precise Aiming's cooldown has increased from 1 to 2.
