Metal March update for 9 December 2022

Version 1.2 Update

Metal March update for 9 December 2022

Version 1.2 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
<UPDATE>
  • The problem that AI does not use some cards and skills has been fixed.
    I'm looking for more cards that they haven't using.
  • The problem that AI used to use Into the Dark card only for a single troop has been fixed.
  • The data organization process of while the game initializing was slightly optimized.
  • Some card icons have been changed.
  • Description of Enervation has been changed.
  • Fixed an issue where detailed figures were not displayed in the troop tooltip.
  • Changed the font size of some tooltips a little larger.
  • UI adjustment is being made for Might And Magic update.
  • Added outline to indicate day/night to phase dial.
  • We're almost ready to release the Steam Workshop.
<BALANCING>
  • Sniper : Precise Aiming's cooldown has increased from 1 to 2.

