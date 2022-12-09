 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Return to li World - Chinese expansion pack update for 9 December 2022

Updated instructions on December 9th.

Share · View all patches · Build 10112287 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1Auto-save will be temporarily closed until we solve this problem.
2Fixed the problem that preface equipment can be inherited from the first chapter.
3Fixed some known bugs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2204780
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link