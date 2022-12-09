 Skip to content

Space Wreck update for 9 December 2022

Hotfix 1.2.3 - B5-21, key fobs, Lost scouts & more...

Build 10112240

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Time for another gradual improvement!

Here are some things that were addressed:

  • Finn Allison & Dumpis quest sequence issue (related to B5-21)
  • (no-)air on No Man's Land
  • knocked-out NPCs won't routinely reload gun or equip space suit :D
  • fix some issue with certain ship FOB not being available in Workstation
  • remove wishlist button on full version (duh!)
  • fix Homecoming / Lost scouts quest ending
  • remove redundant door on Kurbads LVL 2

Thank you for your understanding!

