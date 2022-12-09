Patch Notes[12.9.2022]

Bug Fix:
- Tumuli can no longer be created on a land that is not yet earned.
- Fixed decimal point issues with the adviser attirubutes. Attributes now correctly roll to the next appopriate integers.
- When Grand Fair is triggered, confirmation windows reaction to pressing ESC key now works as intended.
Optimizations:
- A prompt will appear, at most once a year, when City Title Promotion conditions are met.
- Reduced North Desert difficulty :
The probability of having ruins after an enemy attack is increased;
Time cycles for enemy to build barracks are extended;
Maximum number of barracks enemy can build is reduced;
Enemy deployment times are increased, they should deploy soldiers less frequently now;
The enemy's combined event buff is reduced;
Attack probability on the city wall is increased after a road is opened.
Changed files in this update