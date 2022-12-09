 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ballads of Hongye update for 9 December 2022

Patch Notes[12.9.2022]

Share · View all patches · Build 10112194 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fix:

  1. Tumuli can no longer be created on a land that is not yet earned.
  2. Fixed decimal point issues with the adviser attirubutes. Attributes now correctly roll to the next appopriate integers.
  3. When Grand Fair is triggered, confirmation windows reaction to pressing ESC key now works as intended.

Optimizations:

  1. A prompt will appear, at most once a year, when City Title Promotion conditions are met.
  2. Reduced North Desert difficulty :
    The probability of having ruins after an enemy attack is increased;
    Time cycles for enemy to build barracks are extended;
    Maximum number of barracks enemy can build is reduced;
    Enemy deployment times are increased, they should deploy soldiers less frequently now;
    The enemy's combined event buff is reduced;
    Attack probability on the city wall is increased after a road is opened.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1723561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link