- The senior portraits unlocked through each character's best ending have been touched up to look extra nice.
- A new mechanic now allows players to explore/date around more and still get a decent ending. If you reach one of the romantic interests' endgame (Character A), if another one (Character B) knows and likes you, you can now transfer over some of that affection. That is, if Character A gives a crap about the opinion of Character B. This mechanic encourages exploration whereas it was previously punished by opportunity loss, and should make the game that much more fun and welcoming.
Loser's Romance update for 9 December 2022
Regular Update: Portraits and a New Mechanic
