What's NEW in Version a.1.13.0:
General
- Directional auto-aim now support mouse-based characters.
- XP Seeker and XP Finder now change the appearance of XP accordingly.
- Increased odds of pulling badges when owning less than the limit.
- The Black Market now indicates number of badges owned in the badge tooltip.
Badges
- NEW Weapon Stockpile.
- NEW Weapon Surplus.
- NEW Item Stockpile.
- NEW Item Surplus.
- NEW Beat Em Up.
- NEW Anger Issues.
- NEW Bottled Up.
- NEW Forever Alone.
- NEW Final Blow.
Bedrock
- Number of event boulders changed from 10 >>> 8.
- Frequency of boulder event changed from 10s >>> 20s.
- Removed Mole's inner ring of boulders.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the Challenge timer would incorrectly state a Reset would occur on single digit days.
- Fixed a bug where players could use the Try feature when in a coop lobby.
- Fixed a bug where players could get stuck in the Market after using the Try feature.
- Fixed a bug where Leo's flash bang would fly off screen.
Changed files in this update