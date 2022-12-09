 Skip to content

Mobmania update for 9 December 2022

Version a.1.13.0

Version a.1.13.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10111997

What's NEW in Version a.1.13.0:

General

  • Directional auto-aim now support mouse-based characters.
  • XP Seeker and XP Finder now change the appearance of XP accordingly.
  • Increased odds of pulling badges when owning less than the limit.
  • The Black Market now indicates number of badges owned in the badge tooltip.

Badges

  • NEW Weapon Stockpile.
  • NEW Weapon Surplus.
  • NEW Item Stockpile.
  • NEW Item Surplus.
  • NEW Beat Em Up.
  • NEW Anger Issues.
  • NEW Bottled Up.
  • NEW Forever Alone.
  • NEW Final Blow.

Bedrock

  • Number of event boulders changed from 10 >>> 8.
  • Frequency of boulder event changed from 10s >>> 20s.
  • Removed Mole's inner ring of boulders.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the Challenge timer would incorrectly state a Reset would occur on single digit days.
  • Fixed a bug where players could use the Try feature when in a coop lobby.
  • Fixed a bug where players could get stuck in the Market after using the Try feature.
  • Fixed a bug where Leo's flash bang would fly off screen.

