Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 9 December 2022

Update 0.20.28 Patch Notes

Build 10111112 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm still working on performance optimizations, but in the meantime here are some bug fixes and other tweaks:

  • Completely redesigned the "Beautiful In Name Only" Fringe trade ship.
  • A handful of small updates to other built-in ships and stations.
  • Bugfix: Rare "Attempting to set UncomittedActivationLevel to NaN" crashes during gameplay.
  • Bugfix: Crashes with error message "The specified job was not registered with this ResourceManager".
  • Bugfix: Pirate Hunter missions could sometimes fail when jumping away from their star system and then jumping back.
  • Minor fixes to the French and Russian translations.

