Update 0.20.28 Patch Notes

I'm still working on performance optimizations, but in the meantime here are some bug fixes and other tweaks:
- Completely redesigned the "Beautiful In Name Only" Fringe trade ship.
- A handful of small updates to other built-in ships and stations.
- Bugfix: Rare "Attempting to set UncomittedActivationLevel to NaN" crashes during gameplay.
- Bugfix: Crashes with error message "The specified job was not registered with this ResourceManager".
- Bugfix: Pirate Hunter missions could sometimes fail when jumping away from their star system and then jumping back.
- Minor fixes to the French and Russian translations.
Changed files in this update