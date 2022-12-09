Join Adventurers all over the world for the 2022 Calpheon Ball

The Calpheon Ball will be held this year in Los Angeles, and Adventurers around the world can join us 23:00 (UTC) on December 10.
The 2022 Calpheon Ball will become a fond memory for all Black Desert fans, so make sure to tune in to join in the fun and games.
<2022 Calpheon Ball Schedule>
[NA] December 10, 2022 (Sat) 15:00 (PST) -
[EU] December 11, 2022 (Sun) 00:00 (CET) -
[MENA] December 11, 2022 (Sun) 02:00 (GMT+3) -
[SEA] December 11, 2022 (Sun) 07:00 (GMT+8) -
