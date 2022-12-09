 Skip to content

It's Locked update for 9 December 2022

It's Locked Version 1.1

Build 10111046

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's Locked V 1.1 Update

It's the holiday update. Included with this update is some general fixes along with a new option to give the monster a festive Christmas hat and sleigh bells.

Added

  • Christmas mode which can be enabled in settings. Gives the monster a Santa hat and replaces his chain noises with sleigh bells.

Fixed

  • Monster sometimes violently vibrating.
  • Decreased attenuation radius for monster smashing doors in. Now it won't sound like its right in your ear.
  • Monster forgetting to flee if its triggered before it spawns.
  • Monster turning to face the wrong direction for patrols.
  • some environmental geometry.

