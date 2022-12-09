v0.5.0.5:
Laypo Space Shooter:
Added:
- How much ammo you have in the top right
- How many lvl 1 enemy ships are in the room
- Added text when you no longer have enough hp
- Text saying Score where your score is
- Every hour you get an extra score
- Five Lvl 1 Enemy Ship now spawn when you start the game
- If player is leaving the room your health goes down
- Text saying to press "Enter" to start the game
Fixes:
- Fixed being able to spawn multiple spaceships
- Ships only spawn once you press start
- Ships no longer spawn once you die
- Text no longer draws on map
Changes:
- 5 Ships now spawn every in-game hour
- Changed the model of the enemy lvl 1 ship
- Changes to speed of ship
- Overall speed from colliding with enemy ship is now lower
Temp:
- Every In-game hour you gain +10 ammo
Changed depots in beta branch