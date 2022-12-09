 Skip to content

Laypo Simulator update for 9 December 2022

v0.5.0.5

Build 10110981 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

v0.5.0.5:
Laypo Space Shooter:
Added:

  • How much ammo you have in the top right
  • How many lvl 1 enemy ships are in the room
  • Added text when you no longer have enough hp
  • Text saying Score where your score is
  • Every hour you get an extra score
  • Five Lvl 1 Enemy Ship now spawn when you start the game
  • If player is leaving the room your health goes down
  • Text saying to press "Enter" to start the game
    Fixes:
    - Fixed being able to spawn multiple spaceships
  • Ships only spawn once you press start
  • Ships no longer spawn once you die
  • Text no longer draws on map
    Changes:
  • 5 Ships now spawn every in-game hour
  • Changed the model of the enemy lvl 1 ship
  • Changes to speed of ship
  • Overall speed from colliding with enemy ship is now lower
    Temp:
  • Every In-game hour you gain +10 ammo

Changed depots in beta branch

Laypo Country Simulator Content Depot 1789211
