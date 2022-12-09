-- Fixed sometimes map not loading correctly.
-- Fixed Alliance conjurer description.
-- Fixed Warlocks Variant's not showing working.
-- Fixed Card Bloodshot description.
-- Fixed Frostbite skill description.
-- Fixed Card Amp description
Hadean Tactics update for 9 December 2022
0.5.01
