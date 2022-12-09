 Skip to content

Hadean Tactics update for 9 December 2022

0.5.01

Share · View all patches · Build 10110770

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-- Fixed sometimes map not loading correctly.
-- Fixed Alliance conjurer description.
-- Fixed Warlocks Variant's not showing working.
-- Fixed Card Bloodshot description.
-- Fixed Frostbite skill description.
-- Fixed Card Amp description

Changed files in this update

Hadean Tactics Windows Depot 1260591
  • Loading history…
Hadean Tactics Linux Depot 1260592
  • Loading history…
Hadean Tactics Mac Depot 1260593
  • Loading history…
