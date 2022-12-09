● Elixir Quest rewards are now correctly buffed
● Arabic and Hebrew are now correctly written right to left
Tap Ninja update for 9 December 2022
Tap Ninja v4.0.6 is live!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
