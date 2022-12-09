 Skip to content

MONSTER HUNTER RISE update for 9 December 2022

Notification of Patch Ver.13.0.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10110350 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
　December 9, 2022
We have released patch Ver.13.0.0.1 to address the following issue:

Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments

  • Fixed a bug where the player would be able to select a voice they do not own when changing their appearance using specific steps.
  • Changed the default cursor position to "No" for the message confirming the creation of new save data that may appear when launching the game.
Notice
  • Monster Hunter Rise does not allow for matchmaking between different versions of the game. If you update the game, you will no longer be able to matchmake with players who haven't applied the patch yet. You can check your current version on the bottom right of the title screen.
  • The Steam version does not support cross saves or crossplay with other platforms.
  • For any questions, please visit our support website:
    https://www.capcom.co.jp/support/contact/

We look forward to your continued support!

snow Content Depot 1446781
