Patch 1.1.1

Hello! Back with another patch! Quality of Life and Bug Fixes! Here's what you can expect:
- The hammer can be used to smash TVs
- A specific TV that could disappear after loading save, will now always be active (unless the player destroys it)
- Fixed issue where the Hex Key (and other "small" items) would not correctly respawn in the death closet, but would instead spawn right where the player died
- Fixed bug where sometimes the mouse cursor would unlock and would prevent players from looking around or interacting with the game
- Fixed issue where shooting out a security camera would cause a bad framerate dip, and had the potential to move around some physics objects and items
- Fixed issue with certain items "overlapping" each other
- Fixed issue where a beeping sound during the last puzzle in the game could be heard everywhere
- Fixed issue with document viewer saving your read documents across save files
- Fixed issue with a key item "spinning" strangely when you equipped it
- When you use the Tape item, it will no longer be useable
- Fixed issue where after an animal was killed, it would still make sound effects
- Fixed issue where you could see the baby in a spot you weren't supposed to
- Fixed issue with the "Look" prompt in the vent
- Fixed issue where if you kept using the screwdriver on screws, the screwdriver would get larger
- During the final sequence in the game, you can't go back into a vent
- Fixed issue where the Butcher would start "chopping meat" outside of the kitchen
- You can break the van windows with the gun or throwing rocks
- Fixed issue where the water canteens spawned in a strange location on Hard mode
- Fixed some Butcher AI issues related to the elevator
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update