Stay Out of the House update for 9 December 2022

Patch 1.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! Back with another patch! Quality of Life and Bug Fixes! Here's what you can expect:

  • The hammer can be used to smash TVs
  • A specific TV that could disappear after loading save, will now always be active (unless the player destroys it)
  • Fixed issue where the Hex Key (and other "small" items) would not correctly respawn in the death closet, but would instead spawn right where the player died
  • Fixed bug where sometimes the mouse cursor would unlock and would prevent players from looking around or interacting with the game
  • Fixed issue where shooting out a security camera would cause a bad framerate dip, and had the potential to move around some physics objects and items
  • Fixed issue with certain items "overlapping" each other
  • Fixed issue where a beeping sound during the last puzzle in the game could be heard everywhere
  • Fixed issue with document viewer saving your read documents across save files
  • Fixed issue with a key item "spinning" strangely when you equipped it
  • When you use the Tape item, it will no longer be useable
  • Fixed issue where after an animal was killed, it would still make sound effects
  • Fixed issue where you could see the baby in a spot you weren't supposed to
  • Fixed issue with the "Look" prompt in the vent
  • Fixed issue where if you kept using the screwdriver on screws, the screwdriver would get larger
  • During the final sequence in the game, you can't go back into a vent
  • Fixed issue where the Butcher would start "chopping meat" outside of the kitchen
  • You can break the van windows with the gun or throwing rocks
  • Fixed issue where the water canteens spawned in a strange location on Hard mode
  • Fixed some Butcher AI issues related to the elevator

Thanks for playing!

