- Tweak dragon difficulty
- Improve doctor healing algorithm to work better on large cities
- Fixed case where ship could get an invalid building destination
- Added wage information to building info highlight in the build menus
- Improved text readability on Steam Deck
- Fixed building info highlight going off screen on Steam Deck
Kingdoms and Castles update for 9 December 2022
Hotpatch - version 120r4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
