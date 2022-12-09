 Skip to content

蜀山：初章 update for 9 December 2022

12.9更新开服公告

蜀山：初章 update for 9 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

开服通知：
各位道友，《蜀山：初章》跨年资料片“唯拳而已”抢先体验版更新完成。大家现在可以上号愉快游戏了，预祝大家周末愉快！
另外：请大家一定要注意更新到最新的客户端；特别是遇见显示异常的道友们
详细内容：
http://www.inmotiongame.com/portal/article/index.html?id=291

正常更新福利：
（绑定的）淹死的鱼*300

重楼工作室
2022.12.9

