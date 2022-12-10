 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Phobies update for 10 December 2022

Hotfix 1.5.3261

Share · View all patches · Build 10109929 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.5.3261 is a small hotfix build that addresses an issue that prevented rewards from appearing immediately for players who redeemed an offer through a pop-up panel.

Changed files in this update

Phobies Content Depot 1254131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link