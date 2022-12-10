Update 1.5.3261 is a small hotfix build that addresses an issue that prevented rewards from appearing immediately for players who redeemed an offer through a pop-up panel.
Phobies update for 10 December 2022
Hotfix 1.5.3261
Patchnotes via Steam Community
