Blueprint Update Patch #2

Additions
- Added trajectory for thrown objects
Fixes and Changes
- Fixed weird lighting artifacts in levels like Et tu, Bingus
- Fixed missing characters
- Fixed missing blueprints from arsenal
- Fixed blueprints not dropping from NPCs
Changed files in this update