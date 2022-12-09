 Skip to content

The Greatest Penguin Heist of All Time update for 9 December 2022

Blueprint Update Patch #2

Additions
  • Added trajectory for thrown objects
Fixes and Changes
  • Fixed weird lighting artifacts in levels like Et tu, Bingus
  • Fixed missing characters
  • Fixed missing blueprints from arsenal
  • Fixed blueprints not dropping from NPCs

