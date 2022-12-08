Update 12/8/22

Change Log (12/8/22):
- Car should now work as intended with controllers. A is accelerate, B is brake, and A+B is the handbrake. Let me know if you think of a better way to control it.
- NPC Traders should avoid blade spinners. They should also be able to use gates and doors. (Not fully tested)
- Added UI tip for trading booths, delivery robots, and wood burners that tell the player the key/button to press for multi items (Shift or Left Stick Button)
- Wood burner should now save it's on/off state correctly.
- Wood burner now works with switches.
- Sand trap now works correctly with the controller. Works like sand wall.
- Raid timer should now pause when in the pause menu.
- Power/Mod bar has updated graphics showing which controller button to press (Temp ART and backward?).
- Weapon bar should now hide when attaching things to things.
Special thanks to fodder for helping with finding all these bugs!
Changed files in this update