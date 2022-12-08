 Skip to content

Sand: A Superfluous Game update for 8 December 2022

Update 12/8/22

Last edited by Wendy

Change Log (12/8/22):

  • Car should now work as intended with controllers. A is accelerate, B is brake, and A+B is the handbrake. Let me know if you think of a better way to control it.
  • NPC Traders should avoid blade spinners. They should also be able to use gates and doors. (Not fully tested)
  • Added UI tip for trading booths, delivery robots, and wood burners that tell the player the key/button to press for multi items (Shift or Left Stick Button)
  • Wood burner should now save it's on/off state correctly.
  • Wood burner now works with switches.
  • Sand trap now works correctly with the controller. Works like sand wall.
  • Raid timer should now pause when in the pause menu.
  • Power/Mod bar has updated graphics showing which controller button to press (Temp ART and backward?).
  • Weapon bar should now hide when attaching things to things.

Special thanks to fodder for helping with finding all these bugs!

