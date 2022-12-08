 Skip to content

D20 Dungeons update for 8 December 2022

Release v1.40.22

Release v1.40.22

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added support to change control bindings.
  • Did a pass on all the settings.
  • Reduced a good chunk of tech dept.

