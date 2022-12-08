Patch 0.62

Corrections in descriptions and many small fixes.

Balance:

Reworked pyromancy and almost all items that cause flame, pyromancy is now a targeting spell that deals damage equal to the power of the burn and imposes a burn with a chance of 100%. Items that used to cause Flame simply cause burns to your opponents.

Water Shot, Specialization - Now the main shot does not hit a fixed angle, but at the nearest enemy.

Armor of Darkness - now only 1 level (3 levels was a mistake).

Poison Ball - added: Simple +1 modifier slot.