Chrono Survival update for 8 December 2022

Patch 0.62

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Corrections in descriptions and many small fixes.

Balance:
Reworked pyromancy and almost all items that cause flame, pyromancy is now a targeting spell that deals damage equal to the power of the burn and imposes a burn with a chance of 100%. Items that used to cause Flame simply cause burns to your opponents.
Water Shot, Specialization - Now the main shot does not hit a fixed angle, but at the nearest enemy.
Armor of Darkness - now only 1 level (3 levels was a mistake).
Poison Ball - added: Simple +1 modifier slot.

