New Level! "Meet and Tweet" from Bits & Bops!

Hello interns! We hope you've been enjoying Rhythm Doctor, and the RD Steam Workshop. The year is coming to a close, but we have one last update of 2022 here before we take a short break and enjoy our holidays.

New Level

We have a new level: Meet and Tweet!

Meet and Tweet (music by Zorsy, level by Jenny, tutorial by s9menine, art by Winston and Kyle) is based on a level from [Bits & Bops](bitsandbopsgame.com), a new one-button rhythm game coming soon to Steam. We're huge fans of the game (the gameplay, the art, the music!) and we were excited for the chance to work together with the devs at Tempo Lab Games to take one of their minigames and translate it into Rhythm Doctor.

Someone left the window open, and now Mrs. Stevenson's pet cockatiel has made a new friend. Do your best to make compelling, birdly conversation (while defibrillating.)

Check out the [Bits and Bops Kickstarter campaign](bitsandbopsgame.com/ks) if you want to help bring the game to life. You can also find a free demo over on Steam and play it yourself!

Additions and Improvements

-New Gameplay Mechanic: Syncopated Beats. These are seen in the new level, Meet and Tweet, and now you can add them to levels yourself in the Level Editor.

-Editor: Paint Hands event now as an Opacity Option

-Editor: Added a Color Palette for quickly changing colors in Events

-Editor: Customize Wave Type, Wave Height, and Wave Width for Oneshot beats

Rhythm Doctor Act 5

Originally, we had hoped that we could release Act 5 of Story Mode by the end of 2022. Although we are well underway in Act 5 development, we ended up taking a lot onto our plate in December and decided we need to push Act 5 back a little bit. We're aiming to release that Act 5 update in the first half of 2023.

Act 5 centers around the arrival of a new patient in Middlesea Hospital. Some of the cast are pretty excited about it! Here's a small look at Dr. Paige consulting with the new patient in the halls between treatments.

Exciting, right?

Happy Holidays and Happy New Year! Thanks for playing, we'll be back with more updates in 2023!

