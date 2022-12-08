 Skip to content

EarthRoyale update for 8 December 2022

V12.01.00

V12.01.00

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Cleaned up code
  • Made Neutral into a alliance
  • Updated Divide to function with neutral
  • Updated Annex to function with neutral
  • Updated Referendum to function with neutral
  • Updated Union to function with neutral
  • Updated Culture Union to function with neutral
  • Updated Partition to function with neutral
  • Updated Nuke to function with neutral
  • Updated Big Expand to function with neutral
  • Updated Singular Expand to function with neutral
  • Updated Shrink to function with neutral
  • Updated Take Island to function with neutral
  • Updated Take Coast to function with neutral
  • Updated Claimed Colonize to function with neutral
  • Updated Join Alliance to function with neutral
  • Updated Leave Alliance to function with neutral
  • Updated Change Alliance to function with neutral
  • Updated Alliance Expand to function with neutral
  • Updated Joining Ultimatum to function with neutral
  • Updated Peace Treaty to function with neutral
  • Made Change in government not create duplicate countries
  • Updated New Zealands Subdivisions
  • Made Capitals properly Update their name
  • Stoped countries from nuking allies
  • Made capital and nuclear site text on artificial islands no longer be rotated
  • Made tiny islands less common
  • Made luxury islands more common
  • Made the subcontinent of artificial islands be based on closest province instead of the province that "creates" it
  • Added Skins Menu
  • Added Skins Function
  • Added WinterWonderLand Skins pack
  • Added Dark Skins pack
  • Added Normal Skins pack
  • Made Country text min size larger
  • Made capital text slightly smaller
  • Made nuclearsite text smaller
  • Added City Texts
  • Added City Text Toggle in Pause menu
  • Added City Text Toggle in MainMenu menu
  • Added Achievement Winter Wonder Land
  • Added Achievement Writing History
  • Added Achievement Profesional Artist
  • Renamed Achievements button to help (don't think a achievements menu is needed, and while i don't wanna make one, a help one is)
  • Fixed location of bouvet Island
  • Renamed nur sultan to astana
  • SomeFreezing Renames for winter cheer
  • Added Santa Claus Village as city in finland
  • Added min controlled SubContinent size for city text
  • Added min controlled SubContinent size for capital text
  • Added min controlled SubContinent size for Nuclear text

