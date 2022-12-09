Introducing new player inventory!

Hi all ːsteamhappyː.

As we continue the massive work on the development of a new game mode with a bunch of mechanics, we decided to introduce some of the mechanics into the game in advance. One of the major changes was the player's inventory.

We have implemented the visualization of inventory slots, their interactivity and performance. This is one of the important parts of the future game mode, which we will begin to tell you in detail very soon.

Improvement is already available in the game. Waiting for feedback on new functionality.

Our discord channel - https://discord.gg/8VyDbubxM7