- Cleaned up code
- Made Neutral into a alliance
- Updated Divide to function with neutral
- Updated Annex to function with neutral
- Updated Referendum to function with neutral
- Updated Union to function with neutral
- Updated Culture Union to function with neutral
- Updated Partition to function with neutral
- Updated Nuke to function with neutral
- Updated Big Expand to function with neutral
- Updated Singular Expand to function with neutral
- Updated Shrink to function with neutral
- Updated Take Island to function with neutral
- Updated Take Coast to function with neutral
- Updated Claimed Colonize to function with neutral
- Updated Join Alliance to function with neutral
- Updated Leave Alliance to function with neutral
- Updated Change Alliance to function with neutral
- Updated Alliance Expand to function with neutral
- Updated Joining Ultimatum to function with neutral
- Updated Peace Treaty to function with neutral
- Made Change in government not create duplicate countries
- Updated New Zealands Subdivisions
- Made Capitals properly Update their name
- Stoped countries from nuking allies
- Made capital and nuclear site text on artificial islands no longer be rotated
- Made tiny islands less common
- Made luxury islands more common
- Made the subcontinent of artificial islands be based on closest province instead of the province that "creates" it
- Added Skins Menu
- Added Skins Function
- Added WinterWonderLand Skins pack
- Added Dark Skins pack
- Added Normal Skins pack
- Made Country text min size larger
- Made capital text slightly smaller
- Made nuclearsite text smaller
- Added City Texts
- Added City Text Toggle in Pause menu
- Added City Text Toggle in MainMenu menu
- Added Achievement Winter Wonder Land
- Added Achievement Writing History
- Added Achievement Profesional Artist
- Renamed Achievements button to help (don't think a achievements menu is needed, and while i don't wanna make one, a help one is)
- Fixed location of bouvet Island
- Renamed nur sultan to astana
- SomeFreezing Renames for winter cheer
- Added Santa Claus Village as city in finland
- Added min controlled SubContinent size for city text
- Added min controlled SubContinent size for capital text
- Added min controlled SubContinent size for Nuclear text
EarthRoyale update for 8 December 2022
V12.01.00
Patchnotes via Steam Community
