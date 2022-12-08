- CHAPTER #15 - ENCHANTED RINGS

While we wait for the next update which will include a complete new story (with two different possible story threads each time you play), I have decided to upload an intermediate one because it has already accumulated enough new content and improvements to be a normal game update.

This update puts the focus on a new mechanic: The enchanted rings.

These treasures can be found in different locations such as temples or towers, or dank dungeons. They can also be bought at the various money changers in some cities.

All these rings contain up to 3 possible spells inside, and to release them the player must go to a Wizards' Tower or a Scholars' Guild. The player can choose the spell that holds the ring from 3 possible spells, or disenchant the ring to sell it as treasure.

Also included in this update are many improvements, text revisions and new options in previous adventures.

This is the changelog for version 0.7.9:

IMPROVEMENTS

In the 'Song of Kings & Wars' quest you can now also choose the kingdom to serve directly by selecting the banner on the map on the first page (The quest buttons still work as well).

Improved image of Thai-Fandir's forge. ('The Ring of King Agmar' story)

Improved the image of the interior of the tavern when you provoke a fight.

Some texts have been improved.

Many small improvements in almost all adventures.

ADDED

Added Enchanted Rings to the game. These rings have a spell hidden inside and to activate it you will need to visit Wizard Towers or Scholar's Guilds.

The money changer adds the option to buy Enchanted Rings for 6 gold coins.

The Rogue character may now generate steal options when entering a market (+1 Evil point).

Added the ability to eliminate the Serpent Tower Guard with the Magic Missile spell. ('The Barbarian story')

Added a new possible book that can be found in libraries: 'Chronicles VI'.

CHANGES

Wizard's Towers no longer sell healing potions, instead they have the option to inspect Enchanted Rings.

Scholar's Guilds no longer sell Ink and Paper, instead there is an option to Inspect Enchanted Rings.

The forge can no longer generate +0 Flail using Orihalcon. This is a legendary weapon that can only be obtained by defeating a legendary enemy. Instead it can generate -1 Flail which is an epic but not a legendary weapon.

The forge can no longer generate -1 Flail using Iron. It will now generate -2 Flail instead.

The image of the interior of the Wizard's Tower has been changed.

The image of the Valuable Ring now represents Enchanted Ring.

The Jewelled Ring image has changed.

The image of Valuable Ring has changed.

The image of the amulet +1 CHA has changed.

The image of the amulet +1 INT has changed.

The image of a snowy forest has changed.

The price of buying an Emerald from the money changer has changed from 4 to 5.

The initial text on finding a generic Wizard's Tower has changed.

BUGSFIXES