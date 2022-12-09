Munchkin Patch 1.0.1 focuses on feedback that we’ve received from Steam Early Access players to improve the gameplay experience and clarity of certain interactions. One highly requested item to note: turn and action timers have been increased in this patch, and we’re looking into more configurable options for timers as we continue to fine-tune the overall pacing of the game.

Thank you to everyone who has contributed feedback – we’ll be continuing to work on improvements along the way to cross-platform launch!

Here’s what’s in today’s patch:

Bugs

We’ve addressed several instances of softlock, and we’re continuing to investigate other softlocks reported by the community

Addressed instance where players could find themselves unable to play cards from hand

Players should now receive achievements for completing a tutorial or a challenge (those already eligible will have to complete a tutorial or challenge again)

Pressing Shift + Enter no longer breaks the feedback form.

Rules Issues

Players should now only be able to Charity down to the hand limit

AI players should no longer use Friendship Potion to run away when unnecessary

In several instances where Hireling items weren’t correctly discarded by curse or bad stuff, eligible items should now discard correctly

Sandals of Protection should now work when equipped by Hireling

Hireling will now steal a treasure when running away with Tuba of Charm

Addressed Ask for Help issue specific to Double Trouble challenge

Addressed instance where AI should become more hostile towards player

Visual

Improved clarity when defeating a monster will grant multiple levels

The name and image of cards that are causing a prompt are now displayed

Flicker on monster texts at start of combat no longer appears

It should be more clear when your opponents are still creating their characters

Timer will now display when players near the end of their time

When offering a trade, player can now see when an opponent is considering the offer

Theft ability now shows the correct owner of each available item

Flight Spell now displays needed number of cards for a successful run away

Cheat! card now displays stinger when played by an opponent

Animation fix for Track Meet challenge

Add Friend prompt now mentions adding via friend code

Polish

When prompted to draft treasures, players can now select cards as well as checkboxes

Doubled the length of action timers and increased Jump-In timers by 5 seconds

As always, if you’re enjoying playing Munchkin, please consider taking a moment to rate and review the game on Steam – it’s a great way to spread the word and help find new players for you to swindle.

If you run into trouble (whether or not you went looking for it), drop us a line at Support@DireWolfDigital.com. Thanks for your support, and thanks for playing Munchkin!