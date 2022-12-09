Munchkin Patch 1.0.1 focuses on feedback that we’ve received from Steam Early Access players to improve the gameplay experience and clarity of certain interactions. One highly requested item to note: turn and action timers have been increased in this patch, and we’re looking into more configurable options for timers as we continue to fine-tune the overall pacing of the game.
Thank you to everyone who has contributed feedback – we’ll be continuing to work on improvements along the way to cross-platform launch!
Here’s what’s in today’s patch:
Bugs
- We’ve addressed several instances of softlock, and we’re continuing to investigate other softlocks reported by the community
- Addressed instance where players could find themselves unable to play cards from hand
- Players should now receive achievements for completing a tutorial or a challenge (those already eligible will have to complete a tutorial or challenge again)
- Pressing Shift + Enter no longer breaks the feedback form.
Rules Issues
- Players should now only be able to Charity down to the hand limit
- AI players should no longer use Friendship Potion to run away when unnecessary
- In several instances where Hireling items weren’t correctly discarded by curse or bad stuff, eligible items should now discard correctly
- Sandals of Protection should now work when equipped by Hireling
- Hireling will now steal a treasure when running away with Tuba of Charm
- Addressed Ask for Help issue specific to Double Trouble challenge
- Addressed instance where AI should become more hostile towards player
Visual
- Improved clarity when defeating a monster will grant multiple levels
- The name and image of cards that are causing a prompt are now displayed
- Flicker on monster texts at start of combat no longer appears
- It should be more clear when your opponents are still creating their characters
- Timer will now display when players near the end of their time
- When offering a trade, player can now see when an opponent is considering the offer
- Theft ability now shows the correct owner of each available item
- Flight Spell now displays needed number of cards for a successful run away
- Cheat! card now displays stinger when played by an opponent
- Animation fix for Track Meet challenge
- Add Friend prompt now mentions adding via friend code
Polish
- When prompted to draft treasures, players can now select cards as well as checkboxes
- Doubled the length of action timers and increased Jump-In timers by 5 seconds
As always, if you’re enjoying playing Munchkin, please consider taking a moment to rate and review the game on Steam – it’s a great way to spread the word and help find new players for you to swindle.
If you run into trouble (whether or not you went looking for it), drop us a line at Support@DireWolfDigital.com. Thanks for your support, and thanks for playing Munchkin!
Changed files in this update