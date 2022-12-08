v0.81 Patch Notes

New:
- Added the Mushroom species. They are a poison spreading support species. They like sticks and leaves regardless of personality.
QoL:
- Added quit to main menu and quit to desktop to pause menu
- Adjusted eye sprites so they don't look "wide"
Bugs:
- Fixed a swapping crash caused by swapping to a non existent position
- Fixed an error on floor 25 of the swamp
- fixed typos in the black dragon intro
- polar bear is now size 2
- base camp event will no longer grant artifacts
- white dragon can no longer have decimal values for stats
- Changed white dragon back legs so they don't blend in with background
- White dragon is now immune to slow rather than poison
- White dragon is now resistant to ice damage rather than venom damage
- Fixed ice skates not creating bleed in certain swaps.
- Enemy burn no longer damages allies
Balance:
- reduced stats for dragon bosses
- reduced dodge for witchdoctor
- reduced dodge and strength for hags
- Alraunes now dislike flowers regardless of personality
- Arachnes now like beetles regardless of personality
- Alraune now have a base life force of 3.5 years instead of 3 years
Changed files in this update