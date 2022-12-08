 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 8 December 2022

v0.81 Patch Notes

Build 10108646

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Added the Mushroom species. They are a poison spreading support species. They like sticks and leaves regardless of personality.

QoL:

  • Added quit to main menu and quit to desktop to pause menu
  • Adjusted eye sprites so they don't look "wide"

Bugs:

  • Fixed a swapping crash caused by swapping to a non existent position
  • Fixed an error on floor 25 of the swamp
  • fixed typos in the black dragon intro
  • polar bear is now size 2
  • base camp event will no longer grant artifacts
  • white dragon can no longer have decimal values for stats
  • Changed white dragon back legs so they don't blend in with background
  • White dragon is now immune to slow rather than poison
  • White dragon is now resistant to ice damage rather than venom damage
  • Fixed ice skates not creating bleed in certain swaps.
  • Enemy burn no longer damages allies

Balance:

  • reduced stats for dragon bosses
  • reduced dodge for witchdoctor
  • reduced dodge and strength for hags
  • Alraunes now dislike flowers regardless of personality
  • Arachnes now like beetles regardless of personality
  • Alraune now have a base life force of 3.5 years instead of 3 years

