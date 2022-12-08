 Skip to content

Ardor update for 8 December 2022

Update Notes for December 8th

-Added new enemy Thresher

-Added new enemy Meat Seamster (credit dragon_of_celts for idea inspiration)

-Added 11 new levels into rotation featuring new enemies

