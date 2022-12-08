 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stoneshard update for 8 December 2022

Hotfix 0.8.0.19 - Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 10108206 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made sweeping updates to the Bleed system as a follow-up to the recent distribution of Bleed Resistance between specific body parts.
  • Changed Durability of most weapons to better fit with previous balance tweaks.
  • Tweaked the level range of the loot in chests.
  • Added exquisite dishes to the Ralph & Sons Inn.
  • Added traps to the Brynn Quartermaster’s stock.
  • Nerfed Proselyte Matriarchs.
  • Moved Yagrams back to higher level Catacombs.
  • Paregoric will now add 4 hours to the max sleep duration.
  • Made the following changes to “Gaping Wound”: reduced the Abilities Energy Cost debuff [50% > 33%], added a Cooldowns Duration debuff [+33%], removed the Bleed Resistance debuff, and lowered the skill’s base Bleed Chance [75% > 50%].
  • Fixed certain abilities disproportionately targeting some body parts over the others.
  • Fixed “Painful Stabs” granting more Crit Efficiency than listed in its hover. [+15% > +10%]
  • Fixed “Tormenting Swings” reducing its targets’ Max Health for a larger amount than listed its hover. [-7% > -5%]
  • Fixed “Blade Maintenance” granting more Crit Efficiency than listed in its hover. [+15% > +10%]
  • Fixed "Fatal Strike” reducing Abilities Energy Cost for a smaller amount than listed in its hover. [-25% > -33%]
  • Fixed “Maim and Kill” granting less Bleed Chance than listed in its hover. [+15% > +20%]
  • Fixed “Moment of Weakness” not granting Stagger Chance.
  • Fixed “Severe Concussion” reducing Accuracy for a larger amount than listed in its hover. [-50% > -25%]
  • Fixed “Offensive Tactic” not granting a bonus to Crit Efficiency upon landing a critical shot.
  • Fixed “Revel in Battle” granting all its bonuses while just under the effect of “Striker Stance”.
  • “Seal of Finesse” will now properly reduce the accumulated Backfire Damage by 20% rather than only negate the Backfire Damage generated by the ability itself.
  • Fixed enemies with two-handed maces incorrectly prioritizing the use of “Mighty Swing”.
  • Fixed “Flame Saturation” reducing Spells Energy Cost for a larger amount than listed in its hover. [-20% > -10%]
  • Fixed “Inner Reserves” replenishing less Max Energy than listed in its hover. [20% > 25%]
  • Fixed “Now or Never” not granting its bonuses for successful and partial dodges.
  • Fixed “Dismember” reducing the target’s Health by a flat amount rather than scaling the damage with its Max Health.
  • Fixed “Residual Charge” granting its effect for a smaller number of turns than listed in its hover. [4 > 6]
  • Fixed “Shield Bash” reducing Block Power by a larger amount than listed in its hover. [-30% > -20%]
  • Fixed “Pack Sense” granting its bonuses not only to Wolves but also the Character.
  • Fixed “Spot Weakness” not applying some of its effects.
  • Fixed “Seal of Power” incorrectly reapplying its effects.
  • Fixed “Boulder Toss” using two different formulas for its chances to apply Stun or Daze.
  • Fixed the softlock that could occur when bringing potion ingredients to l’Owcrey.
  • Fixed the crash caused by learning certain rumors.
  • Fixed the hover of “War Cry” not listing the skill’s debuff chance.
  • Fixed “Tongue Push” displaying an incorrect hover.
  • Fixed ranged Brigands not dropping bows on death.
  • Fixed Bleed Resistance appearing twice in the Character’s stat menu.
  • Fixed the issue preventing the activation of the Boulder Circle under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed the generation bug with one of the abandoned carts.
  • Fixed the generation bug with one of the Camps.
  • Severe Intoxication will no longer cause Vomiting. Also significantly reduced the chance to Vomit while affected by Deadly Intoxication - on top of that, the overall chance drops to zero if the Character experiences significant Hunger.

Changed files in this update

Stoneshard Content Depot 625961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link