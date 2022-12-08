Hotfix 0.8.0.19 - Changelog

- Made sweeping updates to the Bleed system as a follow-up to the recent distribution of Bleed Resistance between specific body parts.
- Changed Durability of most weapons to better fit with previous balance tweaks.
- Tweaked the level range of the loot in chests.
- Added exquisite dishes to the Ralph & Sons Inn.
- Added traps to the Brynn Quartermaster’s stock.
- Nerfed Proselyte Matriarchs.
- Moved Yagrams back to higher level Catacombs.
- Paregoric will now add 4 hours to the max sleep duration.
- Made the following changes to “Gaping Wound”: reduced the Abilities Energy Cost debuff [50% > 33%], added a Cooldowns Duration debuff [+33%], removed the Bleed Resistance debuff, and lowered the skill’s base Bleed Chance [75% > 50%].
- Fixed certain abilities disproportionately targeting some body parts over the others.
- Fixed “Painful Stabs” granting more Crit Efficiency than listed in its hover. [+15% > +10%]
- Fixed “Tormenting Swings” reducing its targets’ Max Health for a larger amount than listed its hover. [-7% > -5%]
- Fixed “Blade Maintenance” granting more Crit Efficiency than listed in its hover. [+15% > +10%]
- Fixed "Fatal Strike” reducing Abilities Energy Cost for a smaller amount than listed in its hover. [-25% > -33%]
- Fixed “Maim and Kill” granting less Bleed Chance than listed in its hover. [+15% > +20%]
- Fixed “Moment of Weakness” not granting Stagger Chance.
- Fixed “Severe Concussion” reducing Accuracy for a larger amount than listed in its hover. [-50% > -25%]
- Fixed “Offensive Tactic” not granting a bonus to Crit Efficiency upon landing a critical shot.
- Fixed “Revel in Battle” granting all its bonuses while just under the effect of “Striker Stance”.
- “Seal of Finesse” will now properly reduce the accumulated Backfire Damage by 20% rather than only negate the Backfire Damage generated by the ability itself.
- Fixed enemies with two-handed maces incorrectly prioritizing the use of “Mighty Swing”.
- Fixed “Flame Saturation” reducing Spells Energy Cost for a larger amount than listed in its hover. [-20% > -10%]
- Fixed “Inner Reserves” replenishing less Max Energy than listed in its hover. [20% > 25%]
- Fixed “Now or Never” not granting its bonuses for successful and partial dodges.
- Fixed “Dismember” reducing the target’s Health by a flat amount rather than scaling the damage with its Max Health.
- Fixed “Residual Charge” granting its effect for a smaller number of turns than listed in its hover. [4 > 6]
- Fixed “Shield Bash” reducing Block Power by a larger amount than listed in its hover. [-30% > -20%]
- Fixed “Pack Sense” granting its bonuses not only to Wolves but also the Character.
- Fixed “Spot Weakness” not applying some of its effects.
- Fixed “Seal of Power” incorrectly reapplying its effects.
- Fixed “Boulder Toss” using two different formulas for its chances to apply Stun or Daze.
- Fixed the softlock that could occur when bringing potion ingredients to l’Owcrey.
- Fixed the crash caused by learning certain rumors.
- Fixed the hover of “War Cry” not listing the skill’s debuff chance.
- Fixed “Tongue Push” displaying an incorrect hover.
- Fixed ranged Brigands not dropping bows on death.
- Fixed Bleed Resistance appearing twice in the Character’s stat menu.
- Fixed the issue preventing the activation of the Boulder Circle under certain circumstances.
- Fixed the generation bug with one of the abandoned carts.
- Fixed the generation bug with one of the Camps.
- Severe Intoxication will no longer cause Vomiting. Also significantly reduced the chance to Vomit while affected by Deadly Intoxication - on top of that, the overall chance drops to zero if the Character experiences significant Hunger.
Stoneshard update for 8 December 2022
Hotfix 0.8.0.19 - Changelog
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Stoneshard Content Depot 625961
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update